Speaking about the upcoming final, chief inspector Charlotte Bloxham, silver commander for the force’s policing response to the Euros said: “It’s a fantastic achievement by the England team to reach their first final of a major competition since 1966 and we’re all looking forward to seeing if they can bring it home on Sunday night.

“As England fans, we’ve never experienced something like this before and the excitement and anticipation among supporters is understandable."

Chief Inspector Bloxham explained that whilst fans don't have experience of this situation, North Yorkshire Police is well experienced at managing large sporting events which are attended by thousands of people and the force has spread additional resources across the county to ensure it can maintain its policing response, should it be needed.

Image from North Yorkshire Police, who are asking fans to maintain good behaviour ahead of the Euro 2020 final this weekend.

She went on to say that throughout the tournament officers have found fans to be in good spirits, with the vast majority behaving well and acting responsibly, saying that police attendance had only been required at a few low-level incidents.

She added: "My message to those who are planning on watching the game on Sunday would be to keep up the good behaviour.

"Have a great night and take care of yourself and each other."

As kick off isn't until 8pm, she advised people to think about how much alcohol they are drinking throughout the day and to alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks or water.

She continued: “I’d also say that if the result doesn’t go our way, that disappointment is completely understandable and we will all feel it.

"But violence, anger and hate will not change a football result and behaving that way will only make the situation worse for you.”

“All throughout the tournament Gareth Southgate and his squad have shown that equality, respect and tolerance are key values that football upholds and promotes.