North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces latest locomotives to appear at 2022 Steam Gala

BR Standard 5 No. 73156, which will be visiting courtesy of the Great Central Railway in Loughborough, is only one of five surviving Standard Class 5 locomotives from the 172 originally built by British Railways Workshops between 1951 and 1956.

It returned to service for the first time since withdrawal from British Railways in October 2017.

Also joining is No. 85 Taff Vale Railway Class 02, courtesy of the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in Howarth, which was one of the locomotives that worked at the Lambton, Hetton & Joicey Colliery.

BR Standard 5, photo by Andrew Jeffery.

During the gala, which is on from September 22 to 25, the locomotive will team up with the NYMR’s No. 29, ‘Peggy’, which also worked at the colliery.

No. 73156 and No. 85 join LNER A4 Sir Nigel Gresley No. 60007, which will also feature in the event in its temporary semi-matt black livery.

Visitors will be able to view these iconic guest engines alongside the NYMR’s home fleet, charting more than 100 years of locomotive history.

The Steam Gala is a great opportunity to see NYMR’s demonstration freight trains that once moved vast quantities of materials around Britain by rail; now lovingly restored by the NYMR’s Volunteer Wagon Group.

Taff Vale 85, picture by Tom Noble.

The Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland and Levisham stations, which will showcase a selection of real ales and ciders from local breweries including Breworks at Pickering, Whitby Brewery, Helmsley Brewery and Yorkshire Heart.

Pickering Station will host an array of trade stalls featuring railway memorabilia and model railways.

At Levisham Station there’ll be a demonstration shunting trains including Piglet’s Steam tram Lucie.

There will also be a working display of vintage stationary engines, and the Levisham Station Tea Hut will be open for refreshments;

At Grosmont Station, visitors will be able to visit the engine shed and see some of the restoration projects currently taking place.

Visit the station Tea Room for drinks and snacks and see the Goathland model railway layout, raising funds to help restore locomotive No. 3672 Dame Vera Lynn.

There will also be the opportunity to travel by steam, along the national network, with an intensive timetable with services starting at 9am everyday until 7pm with special late extended services also available until 10.30pm on Friday September 23 and Saturday September 24.

Discounted four-day Steam Gala tickets are available for £126, with two-day and three-day options also available. Adult single day tickets are priced at £45.