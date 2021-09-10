North Yorkshire Moors Railway: here's what you can do over October half-term

Illuminated train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

In addition to its unique Light Spectacular half term event - a 50-minute illuminated journey with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs departing from Pickering to Levisham Station every evening - the railway will also be operating its Bronze timetable services between Pickering and Whitby.

During half term, a family ticket can be purchased from £78, with children travelling for only £1 each.

Take a walk on the wild side with NYMR on Wednesday October 27, when the award-winning attraction invites families to hop-on board to Levisham station for the NYMR’s Wild on Wednesday from 9.30am to 3pm.

Steam train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham

This nature-focussed session with NYMR’s Conservation Officer Kerry Fieldhouse features four nature activities, where families will learn all about the wildlife and nature along the lineside.

Wild on Wednesday activities include

Skullduggery: Learn your herbivores from your carnivores.

Who eats who and how are their skulls and teeth adapted to help them?

Can you identify the skulls of some of the animals found around the NYMR?

All the skulls are replicas - no animals were harmed in their making!

Pellets and Poos: Who has visited NYMR lineside and how do we know?

Take a look at some real and replica animal droppings and find out about the fascinating world of owl pellets – what they are and what they can tell you.

The Nest Station: Buzzards have to make large and strong nests for their chicks high up in the trees and plenty have been identified near NYMR.

Make your very own nest whilst learning all about the birds in the area.

Forest Folk & Tree Trail: Create your own Forest Folk character on the trees along the trail, leaving a friendly and funny trail for walkers to come by.

As you choose your location, look out for the tree trail telling you more about the trees around us, what they are, how their wood can be used and which wildlife loves them.

Visit nymr.co.uk/October-half-term for more information about October half term at NYMR and the bronze timetable operating during this time

Light Spectacular trains run from October 23 to 31, departing at 6pm and 7.45pm, tickets £25 per person.