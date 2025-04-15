North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches charters for 2025 with expanded offering

The Great Western Saloon carriage can cater for up to 18 passengers

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced its exclusive luxury rail charter experience for 2025, offering passengers the opportunity to charter the opulent Great Western Saloon carriage for a truly memorable event.

Whether for a personal celebration or a business gathering, the unique venue provides the perfect setting for up to 18 guests to enjoy a scenic rail journey.

New for 2025, the NYMR is enhancing the experience by expanding the menu options for charter guests.

In addition to the classic Signalman’s Buffet, guests can now enjoy a selection of freshly prepared side dishes crafted by the railway's chef.

The carriage may be booked for corporate days and special events

New options include beetroot salad, spicy rice salad, pesto pasta salad, red cabbage coleslaw, Radford’s Butcher chicken, pork & stuffing layered pie, and vegan alternatives.

Available for hire from now until November 4, the Great Western Saloon carriage is perfect for a variety of events, from corporate entertaining, team away days and networking events, to birthdays, anniversaries, and retirement parties.

Built in 1948, the Great Western Saloon boasts two luxurious seating areas, fine furnishings, and large observation windows, allowing guests to enjoy the stunning vistas of the North York Moors in comfort and style, all while being hauled by a historic steam locomotive.

The charter experience includes:

Travel in luxury on board the Great Western Saloon carriage

A private return journey from Grosmont to Pickering aboard the Great Western Saloon for up to 18 guests.

Signalman’s Buffet Lunch: Locally sourced savouries, freshly prepared salads, and speciality breads on the outward journey, followed by indulgent desserts, tea, coffee, and chocolates on the return.

Complimentary mineral water throughout the journey.

A dedicated member of staff to attend to your group and assist with catering.

Option for a fully stocked bar, offering a selection of wine, local beers, lagers, and soft drinks.

To charter the Great Western Saloon, including the buffet for 18 people, pricing starts at £1,595.

Kathryn Watson, Head of Commercial at the NYMR, said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer the Great Western Saloon carriage for charters in 2025, with exciting new menu options to enhance the experience. It's a fantastic way to celebrate with family, friends, or colleagues, and the beautiful surroundings of the North York Moors make it truly unforgettable.”

For more information visit www.nymr.co.uk/charters, email [email protected] or call 01751 472508 to speak to a member of the team.