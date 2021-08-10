North Yorkshire Police and fire service organise family Emergency Services Fun Day

The fun day will host a range of talks and hands-on emergency vehicles.

The event will hosts a variety of displays and talks from 'blue light' emergency services, including the police, fire service, volunteer mountain rescue teams and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Sergeant Adam Marshall, of Filey and Eastfield Police, said: "Our experience has found these events are a fantastic way to engage with the local community as well as help illustrate how the police work in partnership with other emergency services."

On display will be an array of specialist vehicles and expertise ranging from volunteer mountain rescue teams, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, RNLI, fire engines, police cars, police firearms and dogs units.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is scheduled to land between midday and 1pm, but this relies on the helicopter not being called to an emergency.

Firefighters, police and ambulance will be delivering a hands-on lesson on the importance of road safety.

The story of a serious road traffic collision will be told from the perspective of four different people – a member of each of the emergency services and a young driver.

The dramatic conclusion is scheduled to take place at 11.15am, when North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue give a live demonstration of how they cut the roof off a crashed car after an accident, to get someone out who might have spinal or other serious injuries.

Sergeant Marshall said: "The emergency services day is a fun, family-friendly event and we are very much looking forward to attending.

"On the day itself, officers and police volunteers will be running stalls filled with a variety of information on cybercrime, bogus caller, road safety and crime prevention.

"Hopefully there will be a large turnout and I would encourage people to come over and say hello."