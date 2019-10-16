North Yorkshire Police charge man with murder and kidnap of Natalie Harker

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder and kidnap of 30 year-old Natalie Harker.

The body of Natalie Harker was found in a wooded area in Brough with St Giles at around 4.45pm on Wednesday October 9.

The man, from Catterick, was charged today after being rearrested yesterday (October 15).

He was arrested on October 9 in connection with her death and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Natalie’s family at this difficult time.

Our enquiries continue and detectives are appealing for people to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation, especially if you were close to Natalie, knew her, or a friend, a colleague, or part of the same social circle.

"If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, please go to our Major Incident Public Portal and submit the information online to us - the smallest bit of information could help: mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A45-PO1"