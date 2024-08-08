North Yorkshire Police confirms its officers are helping other forces tackle far right riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that it had been assisting other forces tackling the far right riots elsewhere in the country this week.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week of anti-immigration rioting across English towns and cities, sparked by misinformation over the deadly stabbing in Southport, has seen police working together to contain the flash points in places such as Rotherham, Hull, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that different forces have been working together this week to clamp down on anti-immigrant violence.

"Forces are working together at a local, regional, and national level to gather and share intelligence and to make sure we are ready to tackle any violent disorder which might arise,” the spokesperson said.

It has been confirmed that North Yorkshire Police has assisted other forces in recent days to quell the far right violence in other towns in England. (Picture National World)

"I can confirm that North Yorkshire Police has assisted other forces in recent days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disorder has not only traumatised local communities but also affected scores of police officers who have been subject to unprovoked attacks by racist mobs.

Although last night, Wednesday, saw a peaceful night dominated by anti-racism protests across England, so far more than 100 police officers have been injured since disorder began last weekend.

Police officers who have been impacted by the riots are being offered support at The Police Treatment Centre at Harlow Moor Road in Harrogate .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A registered charity, it offers treatment and support - including intensive, police-specific, physiotherapy and rehabilitation - for injured and ill police officers, retired officers, and police staff.

One of two treatment such facilities in the UK, the other being Castlebrae in Perthshire, in normal times approximately 4,000 members of the ‘Police Family’ are helped to recover annually.

The Government has now mobilised nearly 6,000 officers nationally as the police prepare for more possible violence by anti-immigrant supporters and far right groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first prison sentences handed out to rioters saw three men who admitted taking part in unrest in Southport and Liverpool jailed.

At least 400 people have now been arrested.

On a visit to a mosque in the West Midlands, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was "important we don't let up" when it comes to the unrest.