North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to host two online meetings - here's what they are about

As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus on safeguarding.

On Thursday 21 July, you can hear an update on how the police have reviewed, resourced and applied learning in response to HMICFRS’s Nation Child Protection Inspection report recommendations and to understand how that learning will be embedded into safeguarding and partnership working to provide a wider and appropriate delivery of support and service for children at risk.

On Friday 22 July, hear how the fire service work to safeguard people through the assurance of effective safeguarding policies, robust partnership arrangements and frontline training to ensure good understanding of safeguarding responsibilities.

North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible and anyone with questions can submit them in advance to [email protected] .

Commissioner Zoë said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.

“They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

“Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.”

The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics, please send your question in advance of the meeting to [email protected] and include your name and address with your question.