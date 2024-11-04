North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV appeal after Whitby Co-op supermarket theft
Police have issued a still image of a man they’d like to speak to following a theft from Whitby’s Co-op supermarket in the centre of town.
Meat products were stolen from the Langborne Road store at around 2.40pm on October 6.
Police are asking people to get in touch contact us if they recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240182322 when passing on information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.