North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV appeal after Whitby Co-op supermarket theft

Police have issued a still image of a man they’d like to speak to following a theft from Whitby’s Co-op supermarket in the centre of town.

Meat products were stolen from the Langborne Road store at around 2.40pm on October 6.

Police are asking people to get in touch contact us if they recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

A still image of a man police want to speak to following a theft from Whitby’s Co-op supermarket.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240182322 when passing on information.