North Yorkshire Police have launched their Christmas drink and drug drive campaign

The campaign is aimed at ensuring people don’t risk their lives by drink or drug driving, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are working with York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership for this year's anti-drink and drug campaign.

Every year, on average around 1400 people are arrested across North Yorkshire for drink or drug driving.

Sergeant Andy Morton said: “A lot of people think police are just interested in catching and arresting as many people as possible for Drink or Drug driving over the festive period.”

“Whilst this is true to an extent, the main priority for us is to keep people alive. That’s why we do the job we do, and why we do these extra patrols.

“We are trying to prevent people from dying on our roads. We want to catch people who take serious risks by breaking the law in this way, before they kill themselves or someone else.

“Drink and drug driving kills. It’s that simple. We want you to live and be at home with your loved ones this Christmas.”

‘We want you to live’ is the message from York and North Yorkshire’s Road Safety Partnership’s Drink and Drug drive campaign this year.

The campaign is key to helping ensure that the Emergency Services drive home the message that Drink and Drug driving kills.

Tony Peel, Group Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership will work together throughout December to educate and engage as many people as possible with an aim of making our roads safer for all users.

“None of us want people to die on our roads. So, my message is don’t take that risk and make sure you’re safe this festive season”.

The campaign is encouraging people to stay safe by leaving their car at home and arranging alternative means of transport or designating an alcohol-free driver for the evening.

Traffic officers across the county will be conducting around the clock patrols and breath testing.