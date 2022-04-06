North Yorkshire Police launches hunt for Special Constables for first time in more than two years

As well as the opportunity to play a part in policing their local community, the training provision for Special Constables will now exactly replicate that undertaken by those joining the force as regular (paid) police officers.

In addition to enhanced training provided in partnership with The Open University, this also opens up future career opportunities within the force, meaning training and skills gained can be more directly transferred to joining as a regular (paid) police officer in future.

Special Constables completing their initial training, tutorship and probation period will have the opportunity to join a specialist team or portfolio role within North Yorkshire Police, building their expertise in an area such as Roads Policing or Rural Crime.

SC Elisha Marsay chats to people on Whitby beach.

Special Constables have the same power, uniform and responsibilities as regular police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis.

The amount of time they are required to volunteer is not set in stone and can be flexible as required.

North Yorkshire Police Special Constable Chief Officer, Sharron Moverley-Holmes, said: “This is the first time we’ve recruited Special Constables for over two years and we’re proud to be able to offer the very best in training as well as future career opportunities for those who decide they want to join our regulars.

“Our Special Constables bring a wide variety of skills to their roles, as well as their experiences in their careers outside of policing.

SC Elisha Marsay of North Yorkshire Police, on the beat in Whitby.

"Specials work alongside their regular officer counterparts in many teams across the force and particularly in neighbourhood policing where they are absolutely invaluable.

“Being a Special Constable is a volunteering opportunity that is genuinely like no other.

"We see people from all walks of life joining and each and every one of them brings something unique to the role and gains training, expertise and confidence – as well as new friends and colleagues.

Other events are being held in Northallerton and York.

Anyone wishing to attend will need to register by clicking here to find out more, and then clicking on ‘Apply’ once on the webpage.

SC Elisha Marsay joined the police in May 2014 and is based in Whitby.

She was at university at the time with the aim of working in law.

"Friends sometimes ask why I do this job for free, and my reply is always, I do it because I want to," she said.

"It’s my time away from what I have going on and it’s important to me, so I make the time to fit in my shifts.

"As a Special, I have done and experienced things I would never be able to do anywhere else.