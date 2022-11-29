North Yorkshire residents urged to ‘spread some Christmas cheer’ by donating toys to those in need

For the fourth year running, the Reuse Santa appeal has been launched at household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire.

This year, however, the appeal has taken on an even greater resonance amid the soaring cost of living, with rising inflation and the dramatic increase in the price of food and essential items placing more pressure on household finances.

North Yorkshire County Council and Yorwaste are accepting donations of pre-loved gifts that are suitable for babies, children and teenagers until Sunday December 11.

Last year, over 20 Transit Van loads, plus four 7.5-tonne wagon loads, of good quality, pre-loved gifts were donated to families experiencing hardship over the Christmas period.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for waste management, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “The Reuse Santa appeal is at the heart of what Christmas is all about. December is a time of giving and this campaign aims to make it a little bit brighter for hundreds of children at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“The recycling centres will accept anything from puzzles and board games, to scooters, action figures and dolls, as long as they are in a good condition. We hope the appeal proves as successful as previous years so we can pass hundreds of items to good homes.”

The donated items will be sorted, cleaned and distributed to local organisations and charities including Early Help, Ryedale Special Families, Colburn Hub and Community Café and the British Heart Foundation.

The appeal is once again partnering with No Wrong Door, the county council’s service supporting young people within or on the edge of the care system.

Site operatives at the recycling centres will be on hand to accept donations, as well as advise on recycling or disposing of items that are unsuitable.

