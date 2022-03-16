Northern Broadsides production of As You Like It at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre cancelled as cast member tests positive for Covid

As You Like It, due to run at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, has been cancelled

Shakespeare's comedy was to be Northern Broadsides first full production since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Directed by Laurie Sansom and designed by EM Parry, it was due to be performed by 12 Northern actors including non-binary and disabled performers: Bailey Brook, Isobel Coward, Shaban Dar, Gemma Dobson, Terri Jade Donovan, Ali Gadema, Claire Hackett, Reuben Johnson, Adam Kashmiry, Joe Morrow, Jo Patmore and EM Williams.

The theatre will be in touch with ticket-holders about refunds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the theatre said:

"If you have tickets we’ll be in touch shortly to offer full refunds or keep the price of your tickets on your account as credit.