Northern Broadsides production of As You Like It at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre cancelled as cast member tests positive for Covid
The run of As You Like It at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has been cancelled because one of its cast has tested positive for Covid.
Shakespeare's comedy was to be Northern Broadsides first full production since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
Directed by Laurie Sansom and designed by EM Parry, it was due to be performed by 12 Northern actors including non-binary and disabled performers: Bailey Brook, Isobel Coward, Shaban Dar, Gemma Dobson, Terri Jade Donovan, Ali Gadema, Claire Hackett, Reuben Johnson, Adam Kashmiry, Joe Morrow, Jo Patmore and EM Williams.
The theatre will be in touch with ticket-holders about refunds.
A statement from the theatre said:
"If you have tickets we’ll be in touch shortly to offer full refunds or keep the price of your tickets on your account as credit.
We’re so sorry if this has affected your plans. We hate cancelling shows and only do so as a last resort."