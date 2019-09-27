Northern Powergrid renews crime fighting partnership with the charity Crimestoppers

Every year metal theft disrupts everyday lives when the lights go out after thieves, who have no regard for the danger to themselves or the public, steal wires and cables from the power network.

Northern Powergrid, responsible for delivering power to 3.9 million homes and businesses, has renewed the 8 year partnership, which includes an anonymous reward mechanism for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone stealing metal from the region's power network.

Ian Holmes, Northern Powergrid's vulnerable assets manager, said: "When metal thieves strike they often leave the power network in a very dangerous state which could be lethal to livestock, pets, our employees and the public. Our partnership with Crimestoppers charity means that we are able to offer a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who can provide information about thieves stealing or selling on metal from our network that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"A recent incident on our network led to four horses being killed in the Stockton-on-Tees area when metal thieves left live power lines hanging dangerously low. We want the public to help us prevent any further incidents and make sure that no other animals are hurt in this way."

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers charity director of operations, said: “This is not a victimless crime, this is why we urge anyone with information on those behind these thefts to speak up. We know some people feel uncomfortable speaking directly to the authorities, which is why Crimestoppers is here to help.



“You can always tell us what you know in the knowledge that you will stay 100% anonymous. We have kept this promise since our independent charity started over 31 years ago. Your information could help stop further harm and disruption from happening.”

If you have any information about metal thieves operating in your area, please contact the charity Crimestoppers and stay 100% anonymous by calling on 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org to use their anonymous online form. You can also call the police on 101.

To qualify for a reward you must give information directly to Crimestoppers.