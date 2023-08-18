“Don’t know, anywhere” – Worrying words of under-the-influence 14-year-old when asked by conductor where she was going after boarding midnight Northern service in East Yorkshire.

The incident took place on the 23:06 service from Bridlington to Hull on Monday evening (14 August).

When the train called at Driffield station, a 14-year-old girl boarded the service and was immediately identified by the conductor, who wishes to remain anonymous, as being under the influence of drink or drugs.

He asked where she was travelling to and her response was “Don’t know, anywhere” upon which he immediately contacted British Transport Police and arranged for them to meet the train at Hull where the girl was taken into protective care before being reunited with her mother.

Commenting on the actions of the conductor, Andrew Williams, head of trains and stations for Northern in the region, said: “This conductor responded as any one of our staff would do when getting the sense that something wasn’t ‘quite right’ – and I applaud his actions.

“Northern works closely with British Transport Police to ensure the safety of everyone on-board our services – and this just goes to show those moments when action is required can happen anywhere at any time of day.”

In 2022, as part of their ‘Safeguarding on Rail’ accreditation, Northern began the process of training its 7,000-strong workforce in how to spot vulnerable people on the railway and have the confidence to intervene.

The training is provided by the charity ‘Railway Children’, whose work focuses on identifying individuals at risk and helping with early forms of intervention.

In July, Northern also encouraged its customers to download the Railway Guardian app, highlighting how some of the crime that has taken place on its network in the past year could have been avoided if people had reported suspicious behaviour.

The ‘Railway Guardian’ app is a British Transport Police-led, all-in-one safety app that allows users to report crimes or concerns on the rail network, share journeys with trusted contacts and get access to news, guides and support.