Number of suicides hit record high in Scarborough area

The number of suicides recorded in Scarborough last year was the highest on record, figures show.

It reflects the trend seen across the UK, where the number climbed to its highest for three decades in 2018, driven by a significant rise in the male suicide rate.

Office for National Statistics figures show that 21 suicides were recorded in Scarborough in 2018.

It was an increase on the nine recorded in 2017, the highest since comparable records began in 2002.

The suicide rate, which is measured across a three-year period, was 15.6 per 100,000 people in the area – above the rate across Yorkshire and the Humber, at 10.7, and higher than the 11.2 average for the UK.

Samaritans chief executive Ruth Sutherland said: “It is extremely worrying that, for the first time in five years, the suicide rate in the UK has increased, with 686 more deaths than in 2017.

“There has also been a significant increase in the suicide rate in young men since 2017. Significantly, more men aged 45-49 took their own lives also, and middle-aged men remain the group at greatest risk of suicide overall.”

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said: “We saw a significant increase in the rate of deaths registered as suicide last year, which has changed a trend of continuous decline since 2013.

“The latest data show that this was largely driven by an increase among men who have continued to be most at risk of dying by suicide.”

The figures cover all deaths from intentional self-harm for people over the age of 10 and deaths where the intent was undetermined for those aged over 15.