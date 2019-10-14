Nurses have close shave for cancer cause

Two nursing colleagues at Scarborough Hospital are stepping boldly into baldness to raise cash for York Against Cancer.

Cath Carter, senior sister at the hospital’s Maple Ward, is losing her locks in support of staff nurse Tess Mullan, who recently had surgery for breast cancer.

The ‘Hair to bare’ double head shave event takes place this Saturday (October 19) at the Byways Pub on Station Road, Crossgates, Scarborough, from 7pm.

Cath said: “I promised Tess that if she needed to have chemotherapy I would shave my own head, too. We’ve decided to join forces with a double head shave to raise money for York Against Cancer, because Tess has been treated at the York Cancer Care Centre and we want to support the charity’s work.”

Local businesses are offering raffle prizes to help swell the profits at the event and Cath and Tess have set up a JustGiving page at http://bit.ly/2OuagS2