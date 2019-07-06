Oats-some performance of Porridge by prep school pupils

Scarborough College Prep School children recently took to the stage to perform Porridge – a mash-up of all the favourite nursery and fairytale characters.

The children, under the guidance of Mr Richardson, ably assisted by Miss Cox, performed another offering by Craig Hawes following the success of SuperStan last summer.

Goldie Lox along with Junior Bear uncovers a dastardly plot by Pap Bear to achieve world domination.

A spokesman said: “The matinee and evening performances were enjoyed by all who attended. Congratulations to all involved. It was another great display of the time, effort and dedication given by the staff, pupils and parents.”