Observation wheel to leave Scarborough earlier than planned: here's when it will go

Scarborough’s seafront observation wheel is to leave the town slightly earlier than planned.

The 32-metre high wheel has been operating on the site of the former Futurist Theatre on Scarborough’s seafront since the end of July and was granted permission to stay until November.

However, Observation Wheel UK has started to dismantle the attraction, which will now be gone by the end of the week, Scarborough Council has confirmed, as it will undergo maintenance before heading to its next destination.

The wheel, which can carry a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 enclosed gondolas, was a temporary feature on the seafront as the council examines its deal with Flamingo Land for the site.

The company wants to build a £14m coastal attraction complete with rollercoaster and Cliffhanger tower where the Futurist once stood.

The theme park operator was given preferred bidder status for the Futurist site following its £4.5m demolition, though the leader of the council, Labour’s Cllr Steve Siddons, has now launched a review of the deal to ensure it was the best option for the borough and its taxpayers.