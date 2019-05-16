Oliver's Mount needs you! Appeal for volunteers before racing starts

Motorsport fans – Oliver’s Mount needs you!

Work at the motorcycling circuit has started as it prepares to host racing for the first time since 2017.

Eddie Roberts and Mick Grant

PHOTOS: Racing at Oliver's Mount in the 1990s

The new tenants of the track took possession of the keys last month and immediately set to work with the job of bringing the site up to competition specifications.

Although the track itself is still in a good condition, despite not being raced on for two years, other parts of the circuit need plenty of work to get them ready for the first meeting.

So the team tasked with getting everything in order before the first event, the Barry Sheene Classic at the end of July, have asked for people to give up their time and get involved.

Eddie Roberts, joint head of the new organisation, said: “The track itself is in perfect condition, but there is still a huge amount of work which needs to be undertaken to meet the ACU guidelines.

“There is a lot to clear, fences need to be erected, grass cut and undergrowth cleared and general painting – the facilities haven’t been touched for nearly two years.

“Our staff are already making headway and we have group of volunteers each weekend who are proving invaluable. But, if anyone wishes to volunteer we are always grateful for an extra pair of hands.”

It was announced in March that race meetings were returning to the Scarborough venue.

Two Four Three Road Racing Association, which was set up by Eddie and his colleague Mick Grant, has the full backing of Scarborough Borough Council and is looking to hold the Barry Sheene Classic in July and The Gold Cup at the end of September.

The council had cut ties with previous organiser, the Auto 66 Club, last June after the Cock O’ The North Race became the second meeting of 2018 to be cancelled.

Oliver’s Mount hosted its first race in 1946 and it is thought until last year, the circuit was contributing around £1.4million annually to the local economy.

Anyone wishing to help with general maintenance should contact events secretary Hayley Colebrook by emailing 243rra@gmail.com or visit www.243racing.co.uk for further information.