One of Scarborough's 'lost' pubs could be set to reappear ... here's why

One of Scarborough’s ‘lost’ pubs could be set to reappear after more than a decade.

The Northway Hotel, in Prospect Road, was once a popular watering hole on a busy stretch of town but in recent years has been operating as a Chinese restaurant and takeaway.

Now, after going through the planning process for more than a year, Mr Hong Jie Qiu has been granted planning permission for a change of use for Benny’s Chinese Noodle Bar Take Away to make it back into a public house.

The written decision by Scarborough council adds: “Prior to opening the public house, full written details of the crime prevention measures to be incorporated into the development, to include CCTV, shall be submitted to the Local Planning Authority for prior consideration, in consultation with North Yorkshire Police.

“Unless otherwise agreed in writing, the public house and takeaway shall close no later than 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.”

The Northway Hotel ceased trading in 2009.