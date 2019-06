Lewis Capaldi’s shows are now sold out after a number of tickets were released yesterday.

Fans of Kylie and Lewis Capaldi were given a final chance to grab tickets to the three sold-out concerts at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

Despite both dates for Lewis Capaldi now being a sold out, there are still some Kylie tickets remaining for her show on Thursday August 1.

Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out shows will take place on Saturday July 20 and Friday August 30.