Opening doors to local art

Eleven up-and-coming artists across Scarborough are in with the chance of being crowned the best in Yorkshire following a public vote earlier this month.

Aluminium glazing specialist Express Bi-folding Doors had invited Scarborough artists aged 16 and over to submit their favourite piece of work.

In addition to being crowned “Yorkshire’s Artist of the Year”, the winner will receive £400 worth of art supply vouchers and have one of their pieces auctioned for charity to raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice, who the retailer has been supporting now for many years.

Steve Bromberg, managing director for Express Bi-folding Doors, said: “We’ve been blown away by the high volume and standard of entries throughout the region and we would now urge people across Scarborough to take a look at our online gallery.”