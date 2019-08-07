Opportunity to join 3km Memory Walk at Peasholm Park

Scarborough Dementia Action Alliance, in conjunction with Alzheimer’s Society Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale, is organising a Memory Walk to support people with dementia and their families.

Everyone is invited to wear something blue and join the Scarborough DAA Memory Walk on Sunday. September 15 at 1.30pm in Peasholm Park.

The event will involve a beautiful 3km walk around the popular park.

Tim Kirkup, chair of Scarborough Dementia Action Alliance, said: “Memory Walks are vital in raising funds and awareness to help people living with dementia.

“It’s an opportunity for all the family to get involved and enjoy a lovely afternoon out together.”

Sponsorship packs are available by calling 01723 500958 or emailing louise.morgan@alzheimers.org.uk.

Alternatively, people can turn up on the day and pay a recommended minimum donation of £5.