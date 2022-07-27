Out of this world exhibition at The Treasure House will deliver an ideal introduction to astronomy

Stargazing is the new Community Exhibition at the Treasure House and is a partnership project with East Riding Astronomers. Photo submitted

Stargazing is the new Community Exhibition at the Treasure House and is a partnership project with East Riding Astronomers.

The exhibition, which is on the ground floor near the library, runs through to the end of November – one of the best times of the year for spotting planets and stars.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The exhibition features amazing space photographs (astrophotography) taken by the group, tips on getting into astronomy, and fascinating facts – there are more stars in the Universe than grains of sand on Earth!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Visitors can also explore the surprising distances between the planets with the ‘If the Sun was the size of a pea’ activity in the Treasure House tower (and enjoy some fantastic views of the town at the same time).

“A leaflet produced by East Riding Astronomers includes contacts for getting into astronomy and a list of astronomy challenges to tick off during the coming months.

“In November when the nights draw in, members of East Riding Astronomers will be at the Treasure House with telescopes which visitors can look through – sign up to the email newsletter at eastridingmuseums.co.uk for further details.