Outstanding cadets earn Lord-Lieutenant honour

Three cadets from the East Coast, including two from Scarborough, have been recognised for their outstanding achievements.

They have been awarded the highest honour a cadet from any service can receive – appointment as a Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet.

The role means the teenagers will take turns assisting Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Johanna Ropner in her duties in the coming year.

The cadets are:

Jack Ellwood, 16, a Cadet Company Sergeant Major at Scarborough Detachment of Army Cadet Force.

Shannon Marson, 16, a Leading Cadet at Scarborough Sea Cadets.

Michael Emerson, 18, a Cadet Warrant Officer with 740 (Whitby) Squadron, Central and East Yorkshire Wing, Air Training Corps.

Also honoured was cadet force adult volunteer, Rev Pamela Jennings, who was recognised for her 14 years of service to Scarborough Sea Cadets.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “The cadet movement has a transformative impact on the lives of young people and I am delighted to be able to recognise Jack, Michael and Shannon as truly inspirational cadets who have grasped all the opportunities that being a cadet has given them and emerged as fantastic role models.

“I am looking forward to them joining me on many of my duties in the year ahead.”

Rev Pamela Jennings has been a chaplain for the Sea Cadets since 2005.

She said: “It is a privilege, honour and joy to serve as chaplain. It’s been truly humbling to see the cadets grow and mature with their experiences in the cadet forces acting as a foundation for their adult lives.”