Owner of Whitby's Hetty & Betty invites women to join new business event
The first Yorkshire Women in Business Group conference is being held in Leeds on Thursday September 12.
It’s open to all women in Yorkshire who are interested in business - from business owners and working mums to senior managers, ambitious executives and budding entrepreneurs.
Lois, who runs Whitby café and wedding venue Hetty & Betty, joined the group’s management committee as she wants to support other women in business.
“I am a mum of two, and I know exactly how it feels to wear every hat in your business as well as juggling home commitments,” said Lois.
“I want to share my experience to help and support other women to become successful.
“I’ve seen the lows – and highs – of running a business.
"When I started Hetty & Betty six years ago, I had no idea what lay ahead.
"I’ve had to navigate running a hospitality business through the pandemic, and huge rises in energy prices and raw ingredients.
“But we’ve won multiple awards, and been named in the world’s top 10% of restaurants worldwide on TripAdvisor for three consecutive years.”
Lois is a committee member for the Yorkshire Women in Business Group, which is part of the Yorkshire Society.
The inaugural conference, which is free to attend, takes place at the Holiday Inn in Garforth, Leeds.
The event will run alongside the Yorkshire Business Fair, offering opportunities to meet exhibitors and visitors.
The day will include inspiring talks, lunch, lots of networking opportunities – and plenty of fun.
There will also be workshops exploring topics such as pricing for profit and imposter syndrome.
Lois adds: “The past six years have been quite an experience, but I wouldn’t change a thing.
“We’ve met each challenge head on and we’ve adapted, and this has made us more determined to succeed.
"We’ve consistently bucked the hospitality trends; we’ve held onto our staff and increased our turnover year-on-year.
“Hindsight is great, but without this journey, we wouldn’t be who we are today.
"We’ve come through all of the challenges stronger than ever.
“I’m looking forward to the conference as I’m passionate about creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.