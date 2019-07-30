Parking restrictions on Filey streets to be updated to eliminate confusion

Parking restrictions in two Filey streets will be updated in order to address confusion from motorists and residents.

North Yorkshire County Council has approved changes to Southdene and South Crescent Road.

A report, prepared ahead of the authority’s Business and Environmental Services Corporate Director and Executive Members meeting last Friday (26th), states: “Both sides of Southdene and the east side of South Crescent Road are currently subject to a Road Traffic Regulation Order that prohibits waiting from 10am to 6pm between 21 March and 30 September.

“This is a restriction that is prevalent in Filey and reflects the need to control parking due to its status as a visitor destination, particularly during the warmer months. However, the on-street lining does not correspond to the order, as there are no markings on the north side of Southdene at present.”

Following Friday’s approval, the county will now revoke the waiting restriction on the north side of Southdene to allow unrestricted parking at all times and introduce a ‘No Waiting at Any Time’ restriction on the full length of the south side of Southdene in order to maintain traffic flow.

It will also introduce two lengths of No Waiting At Any Time restrictions on South Crescent Road’s west side, at its junction with Southdene, whilst also allowing for the parking of six cars.