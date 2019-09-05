Parking suspended on Bridlington road for BBC One filming

Filming will be taking place in Bridlington this week for a BBC One comedy.

Parking on Cliff Street and Garrison Street will be suspended today (Thursday) and Friday for filming of the fifth series of the Last Tango in Halifax.

Restrictions will be in place from 3pm today to 10pm on Friday (Septmeber 6).

The BBC One comedy follows Alan Buttershaw and Celia Dawson, played by Derek Jocobi and Anne Reid, who are both widowed and in their seventies.

After their respective grandsons put their profiles on a popular social-networking site, the two rediscover feelings for each other similar to the ones they had many decades earlier as teenagers.