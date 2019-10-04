Parkrun celebrates its 15th birthday: here are the 11 nearest to Scarborough and Whitby if you fancy a Saturday run
This week, parkrun celebrated its 15th birthday ... there are now six million people signed up in 21 countries for the weekly running event.
Scarborough and Whitby don't have their own ... but why not try one of these nearest ones, and see which you like ? They all take place at 9am on Saturdays. Every week more than 350,000 people take to their local park for the free, timed 5km (3.1-mile) run. See www.parkrun.org.uk for more details.
1. Sewerby, Bridlington
It's at Sewerby Hall & Gardens, Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington YO15 1EA