'Party' in Scarborough for final episode of BBC One comedy with 'special guests' including director Derren Litten

The final episode of BBC One comedy 'Scarborough' will air on national tv screens on Friday evening.

Today on the programmes Twitter feed, ran by Derren Litten and his personal assistant Jo, there have been teasers of where will be screening the last episode.

There have been posters and barriers put up at South Bay businesses, that feature in the show, promoting to 'watch the final episode here'.

Director Derren Litten has also posted on his Twitter: "I’m probably not even supposed to say this but.... Scarborough we are having a party, music, karaoke, curry pies, special guests (including ME) and the last episode showed on a big screen.

"But I can’t tell you where; you’ll have to do the rest yourself.... CLUE: Edisdnas"