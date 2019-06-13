Peggy cleans up at awards

Cleaner Peggy Harland scooped Yorkshire Housing’s Chief Executive’s Award after running a film club for elderly residents.

She runs the club in her own time at Deansfield Court – an extra care scheme in Norton.

Peggy was honoured at an awards ceremony held at the Quebecs Hotel in Leeds.

Peggy won a cake, which she shared with residents at Deansfield Court, plus champagne and gift vouchers.

She said: “I was very surprised to win.

“It’s absolutely brilliant. I’ll probably have to have a day out to spend the vouchers!”

Peggy added some of the participants had previously been harder for staff to engage with.

But the film club brought them out of their rooms and helped them make new friends, which brought them into centre’s community life.