PHOTO FOCUS: 23 pictures from the fabulous Winter Wonderland event Scarborough used to have
With the details of this year's Christmas event being revealed, here's a throwback to Scarborough's fabulous Winter Wonderland.
Enjoy these pictures of the town's Christmas event from many years ago!
Mayor and Mayoress Sheila Kettlewell and Hazel Lynskey launch the Winter Wonderland in 2002.
The Scarborough Samaritans 'choir' of volunteers and fundraisers outside Woolworths in 2003.
2009: Plenty of fun in the town centre.
Major Jack Middleton with members of the Salvation Army seniors band, playing near Marks and Spencer's in 2003.
