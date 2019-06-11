Photo focus: 6 mouth-watering pictures from this weekend's Filey Food Festival
This year's 'bigger and better' Filey Food Festival took place over the weekend.
If you missed the event, which organisers said was a huge success, here are some pictures of the delicious food and drink available.
1. Filey Food Festival
Russell Allen offers tasty refreshments at the festival.
2. Filey Food Festival
Iris Dawson enjoys some sweet treats.
3. Filey Food Festival
The Food Festival site on Crescent Gardens.
4. Filey Food Festival
Taste gin on offer at the festival.
