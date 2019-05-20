Photo focus: all the best pictures from Filey Steampunk Weekend

Here are the best outfits from this year's event – which one is your favourite?

1. Filey Steampunk Weekend Elijah Mangnall plays his bugle. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Filey Steampunk Weekend Sporting beard decorations. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Filey Steampunk Weekend Organiser Paula Cassidy-Bishop. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Filey Steampunk Weekend Keith Dawson making a call on the Steampunk line. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more