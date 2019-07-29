Pirate battling Alfie Woodhead, Katie Coole, Olivia Perry Mook and Emily Watkinson have fun.

Photo focus: Scarborough Seafest returns with a weekend of fun, food and drink

Bad weather didn't dampen the spirits of this year's Seafest as crowds flocked to the town's West Pier for the annual maritime festival.

The event featured once again plenty of food and drink stalls, entertainment for all to enjoy and cookery demonstrations from the region's top chefs.

Musical Seafest treats in the Marquee.

Martin Hyde from Eat Me Cafe gives a food demonstration.

Enjoying the food demonstration.

Dawson and Luke Hutchinson view one of the displays at the festival..

