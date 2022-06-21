Photo special – action from the Race the Waves spectacular on Bridlington’s south beach

The main event starred hotrod-style vehicles, motorcycles and scooters which sped along a stretch of south beach.
Spectators lined up along Princess Mary Promenade and sat on the seawall to enjoy the amazing array of vehicles at the event, organised by Backfire Promotions.
On Saturday and Sunday the beach-race pilots performed 1/8 mile exhibition runs along the sand from a flagged away start.
There were trade and charity stalls along with the Bridlington Gold Radio roadshow on the promenade, a charity auction on Saturday afternoon at the RNLI station, and various Steampunk events held at Bridlington Spa.
The weekend started with a cruise from the Yorkshire Museum of Farming at York on Thursday, finishing with a parade through Bridlington’s Old Town and High Street.
On Friday the vehicles were located at Church Green in the Old Town, where locals and visitors had the chance to meet the beach race pilots and even got to sit in the cars.
