Actor Joe McFadden filming Heartbeat scenes.

PHOTOS - 13 photos from when TV's Heartbeat was filmed around Whitby and Goathland

Ten years on since filming of the TV police drama series Heartbeat finished, we take a look back at some of the many scenes shot in the area.

How many famous names can you spot? Pictures by Robert Townsend.

Actress Nikki Sanderson (second left) in her role as Dawn Bellamy.

Police investigation under way.

Body on the beach!

A van in the Market Place comes crashing to a halt.

