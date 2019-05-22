BBC One sitcom Scarborough

PHOTOS: Filming for BBC One comedy Scarborough takes place at Pacittos on the seafront

Cast and crew members have been spotted filming, on the seafront for BBC One comedy Scarborough, today.

The seafront appeared busy in the sunshine as cast members arrived on set to shoot thier scenes in Pacittos

The seafront was busy this morning as filming continued in the sunshine

1. BBC One sitcom Scarborough

The seafront was busy this morning as filming continued in the sunshine
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Scarborough filming at Pacittos on Scarborough seafront. Cast members arriving on set

2. BBC One sitcom Scarborough

Scarborough filming at Pacittos on Scarborough seafront. Cast members arriving on set
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Scarborough filming at Pacittos on Scarborough seafront. Cast members arriving to set

3. BBC One sitcom Scarborough

Scarborough filming at Pacittos on Scarborough seafront. Cast members arriving to set
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jason Manford filming in Pacittos

4. BBC One sitcom Scarborough

Jason Manford filming in Pacittos
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3