Pickering care home enjoys visit from local MP
Kevin Hollinrake called in to the Middleton Road home on Friday (February 21).
While there he met residents and staff and was given a tour of the home by the home’s Registered Manager Tanya Wormald.
He also met with management from the home’s owners, Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, Director Aaron Padgham and Managing Director Mike Higginson.
Mr Padgham said: “We were very pleased to welcome Mr Hollinrake to Alba Rose and hope he enjoyed his visit.
“We took the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing social care in the current climate.”
The home provides professional and compassionate residential care for up to 22 people with care and dementia needs in an idyllic, tranquil countryside location along with day and respite care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.