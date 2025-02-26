Pickering care home enjoys visit from local MP

Kevin Hollinrake MP, with Alba Rose Care Home Registered Manager Tanya Thomas and a ‘Social Care First’ cake, made especially for the visit.

Residents, management and staff at Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering were delighted to receive a visit from their local MP.

Kevin Hollinrake called in to the Middleton Road home on Friday (February 21).

While there he met residents and staff and was given a tour of the home by the home’s Registered Manager Tanya Wormald.

He also met with management from the home’s owners, Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, Director Aaron Padgham and Managing Director Mike Higginson.

Mr Padgham said: “We were very pleased to welcome Mr Hollinrake to Alba Rose and hope he enjoyed his visit.

“We took the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing social care in the current climate.”

The home provides professional and compassionate residential care for up to 22 people with care and dementia needs in an idyllic, tranquil countryside location along with day and respite care.