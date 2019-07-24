Pickering Hedgehog Rescue launch Go Fund Me campaign to escape prickly situation

The wildlife rescue have been inundated with sick or injured hedgehogs and are now looking to expand their hospital wing.

Donations of time and materials have meant that the organisation has been able to start work, however, funds are now required to build a specialist insulated roof which will keep heat in and flies out.

A hedgehog being cared for at Pickering Hedgehog rescue

Fly strike, heat and maggots pose significant threats to hedgehogs, and sick hedgehogs need help as soon as they are found. Louise Mudd, secretary of the rescue said: “As soon as you find a struggling hedgehog call us or ring the vets, there’s not time to wait, just a few hours can make the difference”

Deryn Hagemann, founder of Pickering Hedgehog Rescue offered this advice: “No hogs should be out sunbathing or sleeping or staggering get them caught first then call a rescue. Hoglets under 200g out alone are also in trouble. All need urgent help."

The expansion to the centre will enable the group to better care for all the hedgehogs they receive.

Construction of the hospital wing is underway.

Pickering Hedgehog Rescue was created by local resident Deryn Hagemann in September 2017. It all began with the discovery of an injured hedgehog in her garden and a trip to the vets, before she learnt just how much help these endangered animals needed.

After completing several hedgehog carer’s courses, Deryn made an appeal on Facebook to see if anyone could donate cages or supplies for the new rescue. Within 24 hours there were three patients at the centre, but unfortunately, no cages.

Since then a small but dedicated group of volunteers have been working constantly with a steady flow of patients.

With hedgehog numbers falling the work of Pickering Hedgehog Rescue is an important step to combat the decline.