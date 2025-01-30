Pickering quiz night raises £1000 for Ryedale Special Families

Michael Kipling and Maisie Bulmer

The team at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café are celebrating after the first of two charity quiz nights was enjoyed by 80 people and raised over £1,000 for Ryedale Special Families.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Mandy Avison was delighted with the result: "Thank you so much to everyone who helped to make the event such a success, including Michael for hosting a fabulous quiz, as always; to everyone who came and to Wold Top, Little Llama Café, Dales, Angela Waites Photography and Rejuve Recovery for donating raffle prizes.

"We can't wait to do it all again with another quiz on February 21 to help local lady Maisie Bulmer raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, Anthony Nolan and Yorkshire Kidney Research. We hope you can join us."

Teams of up to four people will compete in a fun quiz and there will be prizes for the top two teams. Tickets for the quiz cost £20 and include a Cedarbarn Steak Pie, Chips and Pea supper or vegetarian option, with proceeds going to the charities. They are available to buy online at https://bit.ly/CBQuizNights.

Cedarbarn is home to a Farm Shop, Butchery, 80-seater Café and a 1.25 acre Dog Walking Field.