Pickering's Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe unveils Halloween event for children

By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:26 BST
Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café in Pickering is to host a Halloween event for under 10s, comprising pumpkin picking and carving, a ride on the ghost train, plus a spooky walk.

On from October 26 to 31, the event has been organised by Cedarbarn's assistant general manager Lauren Turnbull, who said: “We can't wait to welcome people to our spook-tacular Halloween event and have started making plans to decorate the Dutch barn with a spooky theme and to devise seasonal treats to serve from the Airstream trailer.

"Pick a day and time to suit you.

"The time slot booked is your picking and carving time and you are free to ride the train anytime between 10am and 3pm on the day of your booking."

Lauren Turnbull is organising the Cedarbarn Halloween event.

Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/CBFSHalloween – they cost £9.95 for a children's ticket.

Additional pumpkins are available to buy from the Farm Shop and an adult ticket for the train costs £2.50.

