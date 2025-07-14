Banner of support for McFly. photo: Lou Frenchplaceholder image
PICTURES SPECIAL: McFly keep 'promise for the best night' at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Chart-topping rockers McFly made a promise to fans at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre – as they celebrated being 22 years this week since the foursome formed.

Danny Jones told fans: “We promised the best night ever and when we make promises we don't break promises.

"We only have one night to make that come true!”

Fans enjoyed their explosive performance as Danny and band mates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd hit the Yorkshire coast.

The 90-minute set featured hits from their latest album Power To Play, including Land Of The Bees and Honey I’m Home, as well as classic fan favourites such as Star Girls, Obviously, Shine A Light, Red and Five Colours In Her Hair.

Rising star Devon kicked off the night before acclaimed rockers Twin Atlantic stormed the stage.

The OAT season continues next Saturday July 19 with Craig David presents TS5 plus Patrick Nazemi.

Fans arriving at the McFly gig, ready to rock. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

