Pippin to garden and enjoy gala of apples

Helmsley Walled Garden will celebrate all things apple on Saturday, October 21 with its Amazing Apple Day from 10am to 4pm.

The aim is to celebrate the nation’s favourite fruit and visitors will be able to discover how much more there is beyond the supermarket shelves as they find out all about the 92 different named varieties growing at the garden.

There will be the chance to taste unusual apples grown in the garden.

For anyone who is unsure how to prune or train their apple tree, there will be the chance to join a workshop where garden manager June Tainsh will be on hand showing people how to get the best shape and more fruit from your tree.

For the young and the young at heart there will be a family-friendly apple trail around the garden as well as an apple quiz. There will also be apple-themed dishes to try in The Vine House Cafe.

June Tainsh said: “We have over one hundred trees here with more than 92 different named varieties.

“We want to share our passion and knowledge of apples with a wider audience and hope people will be inspired to try a different apple and maybe even plant it in their garden.”

Visit www.helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk for more information.