Plans for 40 new homes on Manor Road Nurseries land recommended for approval

Plans for 40 new homes on the site of a former nursery in Scarborough have been recommended for approval.

Thompson Homes want to build the properties on the Manor Road Nurseries land, which was once used to grow bedding plants for the borough by the council’s Parks and Countryside Service.

Scarborough Council moved the service to its Dean Road depot and now buys in flowers in a bid to save money, and had earmarked the Manor Road site as a potential housing site.

The plans will go before the council’s planning and development committee on Thursday next week (7th) with the councillors told the scheme can be given the green light.

A report prepared for the councillors states: “Twenty-two two-bedroom houses and 18 three-bedroom houses are proposed, all of which would be two stories in height.”

As part of the submission, the applicant has stated that the development qualifies for Vacant Building Credit, which as a result means there is “no requirement” for affordable housing to be provided.

A total of 12 objections to the plans were received following a public consultation including concerns about traffic congestion, road safety and the loss of privacy for people living nearby.