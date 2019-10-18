Plans submitted for 24 new homes in village near Scarborough

Plans have been submitted to build 24 new homes in a village near Scarborough.

Elaine Carter Brown has lodged planning permission with Scarborough Council for the development in Burniston, on land off Wandales Drive and to the rear of Burniston Methodist Church.

No details have been given on the scale or size of the homes but a heritage assessment has been carried out to determine if any historic artefacts could be buried below ground that could halt the scheme in its tracks.

The report concluded: “The results of the Heritage Assessment have shown there are no, known, nationally important archaeological remains located on the site to prevent development.

“The proposed development would have a neutral impact on the setting and significance of all nearby Designated and Non-Designated Heritage Assets as none are within view of the site.

“Areas of ridge and furrow listed on the Historic Environment Record in the immediate vicinity does not present as earthworks on the site.

“Any below ground remnants could be recorded as part of an appropriate mitigation strategy if required.”

A flood assessment has also been submitted stating that the site is at “no specific risk” of flooding.

The plans are now out to consultation.