Plans to convert tattoo studio into dog grooming parlour

A disused tattoo studio could be brought back into use as a dog grooming parlour.

Tattoo 52, at 52 Manham Hill in Eastfield, is currently empty but that could soon change.

A prospective groomer has approached Scarborough Council, the owner of the building, about using it as a dog salon.

In a change of use application, applied for by the council as the landlord, the prospective unnamed tenant states: “There will be a maximum of three small dogs per client (lhasa/shih tzu/ chihuahua size).

“Working this way is less stressful for the dog due to not having a strange dog in the salon with it. There will be a maximum of five dogs per day.”

The salon would open from 9am-5pm on Monday to Fridays and until 11am on a Saturday.

So far, 11 letters of support have been received from people who would welcome the new business to Eastfield.

One supporter wrote: “I think this is a great idea.

“We don’t currently have these facilities in Eastfield, and I think it will be beneficial to have a [dog] grooming salon locally for the elderly and people who don’t drive.”

The plans are out to consultation.