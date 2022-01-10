Police appeal for witnesses after several cars were damaged in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after numerous cars were damaged on several streets in Scarborough.

The incident took place on Thursday January 6 and into the early hours of Friday January 7.

The vehicles were parked on Cromwell Terrace, Oriel Crescent, Cromwell Parade, Trinity Road and Westbourne Road in Scarborough.

A 26 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on bail in connection with this incident.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at the time and to anyone whose vehicle has been damaged in these areas but who has not already contacted us.

If you have any information which could help the investigation call 101, press option 2 and ask for PC 546, quoting reference 12220003167.