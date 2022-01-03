Police appeal for witnesses after traffic collision involving Scarborough woman

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a traffic collision on the A64.

The collision occurred on January 1 at around 4.30pm, on the A64 at the junction with the B1258 (the Yedingham Road), between a white Toyota car and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 62 year old woman from Scarborough, suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota, a 71 year old male from Ryedale was not injured.

If you are able to help with enquiries, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12220000459